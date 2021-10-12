Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office cordially invites you to attend the 2021 Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. to honor fallen law enforcement officers of the area.



The event pays tribute to the officers and deputies from law enforcement agencies in northwest Louisiana killed in the line of duty since 1894.



Agencies participating will be Bossier, Caddo and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Offices, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City and Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police Troop G, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Bossier City and Shreveport Marshals’ Offices.



Tomorrow is the first day for National Police Week when communities across the country come together to honor those law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as show respect to their family members, friends, and fellow officers.



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 of each year as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in honor of the federal, state, and municipal officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty. But due to Covid-19 protocols this year’s observance of National Police Week and the Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony was moved to Oct. 13 -17.