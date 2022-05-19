Peace Officers Memorial – We Will Never Forget

Staff Report

Law enforcement officers from the many agencies in the northwest corner of the state participated in the annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony that was held at the River View Park in Shreveport on Wednesday, May 18.

The Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony is a special event that honors the law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty. “This ceremony reminds us all about the value of brotherhood and family,” said Sheriff Whittington. “We give honor to those heroes who have fallen and we thank them for what they contributed to our communities, and we vow to never forget them.”

As part of the ceremony, special honor was paid to the family members of the fallen. The department head of the agency they worked for would stand in front of the department’s flag and wreath and present a red rose to a family member as their names were called. Sheriff Whittington stood ready to honor any family member of Dep. Maurice Miller, the Bossier Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty 1954. He also stood ready to honor the family of Dep. Scott Pines, of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2014. And even though Scott did not work for any of our local agencies, he was a resident of Bossier City, and was a graduate of from Airline High School.

Nearly one million law enforcement officers put their lives on the line daily for the safety and protection of the communities they serve.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.