Pedestrian Killed in Bossier Parish Crash

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Dallas Broussard III, of Elm Grove.

The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling west on Parish Camp Road when it struck Broussard, who was walking in the roadway. The driver then stopped to render aid.

Broussard was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead. Both occupants were restrained and were not injured.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

When walking near a roadway, always make yourself visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians that are walking at night should try to carry a flashlight for added safety. A person should always walk on a sidewalk, but if there is not a sidewalk available, you should always walk on the shoulder or if no shoulder is available, as close to the roadway edge facing traffic.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 30 fatal crashes, resulting in 33 deaths.