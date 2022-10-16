Pedestrian Killed in Bossier Parish Hit-and-Run Crash

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, just before 12:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality Hit-and-Run crash on US Hwy 80, east of Stockwell Road. This crash claimed the life of 81-year-old Donald Finnell of Haughton.

The initial investigation revealed that last night, just before 10:00 p.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 35-year-old Matthew Jones of South Carolina, was traveling east on US Hwy 80. At the same time, Finnell was walking near the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, Jones struck Finnell. After the crash, Jones fled the scene and made efforts to conceal his involvement in the crash.

Finnell suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Jones was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the crash.

It is unknown if impairment is a contributing factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers remind all motorists of the dangers of taking your eyes off the road while driving. By taking your attention away from the road, even for a brief moment, you are unable to observe and react to the changing road conditions ahead. Motorists need to pay attention to what is going on outside the vehicle they are driving. More information can be found online at https://www.nhtsa.gov

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 28 fatal crashes, which has resulted in 31 deaths.