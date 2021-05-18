Pedestrian Killed in Bossier Parish Hit and Run Crash

Bossier Parish – On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a hit and run fatality crash involving a pedestrian. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Paul Rogers of Plain Dealing.

The initial investigation revealed an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 2, west of LA Hwy 3. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck Rogers, who was walking in the grassy area next to the road.

The vehicle did not stop and continued eastbound on LA Hwy 2, fleeing the scene.

As a result of the crash, Rogers sustained fatal injuries.

Troopers are actively following leads pertaining to the driver and vehicle involved in this deadly crash. We urge anyone with any additional information to please contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated eight fatalities, resulting in eight deaths.