Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation

Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to

an accident involving a car and a man early this morning.



The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E.

Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street

when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on East Texas Street. They say

the man was not on a designated crosswalk when hit by the car.



The victim was transported by Bossier City Fire Department to Ochsner

LSU Health in Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is listed

as stable at this time.



Investigators believe alcohol was not a factor with the driver of the car in

this accident however, a standardized field sobriety test was conducted. The victim

will be issued a citation for a Pedestrian in the roadway.



This incident is still pending further investigation.