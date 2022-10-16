Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation

Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to
an accident involving a car and a man early this morning.
The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E.
Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street
when he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on East Texas Street. They say
the man was not on a designated crosswalk when hit by the car.
The victim was transported by Bossier City Fire Department to Ochsner
LSU Health in Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries. His condition is listed
as stable at this time.
Investigators believe alcohol was not a factor with the driver of the car in
this accident however, a standardized field sobriety test was conducted. The victim
will be issued a citation for a Pedestrian in the roadway.
This incident is still pending further investigation.