Haughton, LA – Services celebrating the life of Peggy Ann Adley will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Haughton, La. Due to COVID concerns, there will not be visitation and the service will be held outside in the Mausoleum at Hillcrest Cemetery. Due to being outside, casual attire is suggested. Pallbearers will be: Devin Adley, Dillin Adley, Dustin Adley, Shannon Adley, Rod Edwards and Mike Edwards.



She was preceded in death by her father Robert Edwards, mother Velma Cook Edwards Solice, brothers Gene and Robert Edwards, Jr., and grandson Brice Cort Adley. Peggy is survived by two sons, Donald Adley, Senator Retired Robert Adley and wife Claudia Adley; grandsons: Dustin Adley, Shannon Adley, Brandon Adley and his wife Brigitte; great grandchildren: Madeleine Grace Adley, Lindsey Adley, Devin Adley and Dillin Adley; nephews Rod Edwards and wife Gwen, Mike Edwards and wife Deborah and Pat Edwards and wife Lee; and daughters-in-law, Wanda Adley and Dawn Adley.



From humble beginnings, Peggy was born on July 5, 1931 in Prescott, Arkansas. At the early age of 15, she married Roy Adley aged 18, who passed in 2018. They had two sons, Robert and Donald. Peggy and her family grew up together, which created a very special relationship.



For years, the family spent summers at Lake Bistineau. Peggy could ski from one end of Lake Bistineau to the other. Peggy loved to dance. Peggy, Roy, Harold and Virginia Young must have danced a million miles together. In later years, she became a fan of race horses and enjoyed the races at Louisiana Downs. But Peggy’s true love and enjoyment came from her pets and helping to raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Raising the grandkids and taking in stray animals took all of her time. Over the years, she adopted many pets and gave a wonderful home to all.



Peggy retired from the Louisiana Public Service Commission. She was a Security Guard at the Louisiana-Texas weight station. She was very proud of the fact that she was the first female to hold that position. And she enjoyed getting the attention of any trucker violating a law. Many truckers passing through knew her by name and had great respect for her.

There were many people who assisted Peggy through two battles with cancer and the family would like to thank them all. The family would like to especially thank Peggy’s Sunday School Class from 1st Bossier, Will and Brookie Marston, Dr. Kennedy Lim and Paula Mikos.



Peggy’s Sunday School Class was a source of encouragement and strength during very difficult times. The help of neighbors, Will and Brookie, while Peggy was at home was invaluable. Dr. Lim’s personal attention to Peggy and his assistance while she was hospitalized will always be appreciated and can never be repaid. Paula Mikos came and lived with Peggy 24/7 at home until Peggy’s final trip to the hospital. Her assistance was also invaluable.



Peggy loved animals and took in many dogs in over the years. Next to her children and grandchildren, it was her greatest joy in life. And sometimes, the children would wonder if her dogs were not her greatest joy. So instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Rescue. Rehabilitate. Release at werla.net.



At the end, Peggy knew where she was headed and looked forward to seeing old family and friends in heaven but she said she really hated leaving her family here. And there is a poem she requested for all who morn her loss. It is called ‘Miss Me”:

Miss me …… but let me go, when I come to the end of the road; And the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me …… a little, but not too long and not with your head bowed low; Remember the love that we once shared; Miss me …… but let me go.



For this is a journey that we all must take and each must go alone. It’s all part of the Master’s Plan A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart; Go to the friends we know and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds. Miss me ……. But let me go!

