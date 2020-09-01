Benton, LA – On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Mrs. Peggy Marie Hamaker Stephens, loving wife and mother of two, ended her earthly journey and entered heaven at the age of 81.



Peggy was born August 6, 1939, in Haynesville, LA. As a proud Air Force wife, she traveled the world with her husband and children before eventually settling permanently in Shreveport. Peggy’s passion in life was to help others.



After retiring as a registered nurse, nothing brought Peggy more joy than her volunteer work through her church. She never met a stranger, loved spending time with people and will be remembered fondly for her infectious smile and caring manner.



Peggy is survived by her husband Gerald Stephens, son Jimmy Stephens, daughter Jerri Cham-lee, granddaughter Victoria Chamlee, sisters Pat Johnson and Pam Mayo as well as all of their spouses, families and children.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Benton United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Hill Crest Memorial. The family kindly requests that all attendees wear a face mask and social distance.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benton United Methodist Church’s Building Fund – the church Peggy loved to call home.