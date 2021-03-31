Peggy Turnley Blake





Sarepta, LA – Graveside services for Mrs. Peggy Turnley Blake , age 86, will be held at 3:30 pm, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Plain Dealing Cemetery, Plain Dealing, LA, with Rev. Todd Pickard officiating. Interment will follow in Plain Dealing Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.



Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.



Mrs. Blake was born on November 5, 1934 to Jesse and Eddye Lee Young Turnley in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in El Dorado, AR. She was a member of New Sarepta Baptist Church and was retired from Ark-LA Gas Company. She enjoyed music, dancing, and her dog, “PeePee”. She lived her life to the fullest and loved her family dearly.



She is survived by two sons, Ricky Blake and wife, Karen of Minden, LA, Ronnie Blake and wife, Tami of Sarepta, LA; eight grandchildren, Holly Langford and husband, Stephen; Heather Guin and husband, Luke; Haley Bonsall and husband, Toby; Richard Blake and wife, Ashley; Rachel Blake, Raelyn Blake, Blake Garland and wife, Kati of Benton, LA, Daniel Garland of Benton, LA; eleven great-grandchildren, Blake Guin, Bella Guin, Baylee Bonsall, Bree Bonsall, Bryce Langford, Brynn Langford, Reed Blake, Adalynn Blake, Braiden Blake, Mallory Garland, Owen Garland; sister, Beth Anderson of Plain Dealing; and a host of other family and friends.



Mrs. Blake was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Travis Odra Blake, daughter, Tonya Jean Garland, and sisters, Christine “Tootsie” Walker, and Carole Boggs.



Pallbearers will be Blake Garland, Daniel Garland, Richard Blake, Stephen Langford, Toby Bonsall, and Luke Guin. Honorary pallbearers will be Owen Garland, Blake Guin, Reed Blake, Bryce Langford, and Braiden Blake.



