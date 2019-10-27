PENPRAPA (PENNY) SMITH

A Celebration of Life for Penny Smith will be held at Word of God Ministries on Wednesday, (October 30) at 12 p.m. Pastor James McMenis will officiate at the church, located at 6645 Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71129.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday (October 29) at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy 80, Haughton, LA. A repast will be held at The Warrior Network, 4000 Viking Drive Suite A, Bossier City, LA 71111.

Penny was a devoted member of Word of God, where she shared the love of Christ with family, friends and everyone she met. Penny was a retired military spouse and supporter of all those affiliated with the many U.S. Air Force bases she and her husband, Minister Chief (retired) Jeffery A. Smith had the pleasure to serve. The mother of four was a big football mom, and one of the biggest fans of the Haughton Bucs. Penny’s hobbies included taking family photos and videos and posting them on social media for family and friends to enjoy.

Penny was born July 25, 1964 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. She was raised in Thailand and North Highlands, CA. She earned Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degrees in Management and Project Management from Colorado Technical University.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Pan Shonkratok Hickman, North Highlands, CA; her father, Lum Chornkhokord, Thailand; her stepdad, Edward Hickman, North Highlands, CA, and her father-in-love, Clinton Smith Sr., Riviera Beach, FL.

She is survived by her soulmate and husband of 32 years, Jeffery A. Smith; a daughter, Syreeta Jennings (Timothy) of Spokane, Washington, and three sons, Jeffrey II (Rowena) of Killeen, TX and wonder twins Josiah and Joshua.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations in Penny’s name to KultureCity at https://www.kulturecity.org or the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/

Learn more at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/haughton-la/penny-smith-8900851