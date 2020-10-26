Performance By Shreveport Symphony

A string quartet from the Shreveport Symphony will be in concert Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. in the Tooke Branch Library located at 451 Fairview Rd., Elm Grove.

Wednesday’s performance is part of a series of performances sponsored by the Bossier Parish Library system and the Shreveport Symphony. Wednesday’s presentation will be the second this month in Bossier Parish for the Symphony following a woodwind quintet at Tall Timbers park last week.

A brass quintet is scheduled to perform Thursday, Dec.10 at the Haughton Branch Library, 116 McKinley Ave.

More information about library activities can be seen at www.bossierlibrary.org.