Person of Interest Detained for Bossier Parish Homicide

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office detained a person of interest for a homicide that occurred in

the 16000 block of Highway 157 a few miles from the crime scene at around 9am this morning. Bossier Sheriff’s Detectives are interviewing the person to piece together the events that took place leading up to the shooting.



The shooting took place inside a residence in the 16000 block of Highway 157 near the Rocky Mount

community in northern Bossier Parish. A 19-year-old female was killed as a result of the shooting.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently conducting interviews and processing evidence to bring closure to this case.



This is the first homicide recorded in Bossier Parish in 2023.