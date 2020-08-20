Person of interest sought in stolen dirt bike case

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Dirt bike stolen in South Bossier……person of interest sought

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives need the public’s help in locating someone who decided to ride off with another person’s dirt bike last week without the owner’s permission.

Sometime between Aug. 5 and 6, someone stole a 2006 Kawasaki dirt bike valued around $3,000 from a residence at the 1300 block of Caplis-Sligo Road. A game camera from the area captured the image of someone detectives are calling a ‘person of interest’.

If you have information about the identity of this person of interest or any information about who may have stolen this dirt bike, please call Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.

