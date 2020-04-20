Personal Items Recovered from Burglary Suspects – Do You Know Who Might Own These?

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives recently made arrests on burglary cases and retrieved items believed stolen in residential and business burglaries in both Bossier and Caddo Parishes. Some of the retrieved items were unique and specific so that the person or persons they were stolen from would recognize them.

Those items included a collection of older and antique Louisiana plates, a collection of coins, service ribbons, rank insignia, two airline “years of service” pendants, Air Force and Kuwait coins, nursing pendants, an odd collection of antique cuff links and tie clips, a hospital gown with baby feet inked onto it, a dollar bill with Hank Williams Jr signature and old concert ticket.

If these stolen items belong to you or if you know who might own these items, please call (318) 965-3540 and ask to speak with Detective Jared Whitard.

The cases stem from an investigation with Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the Joint Criminal Apprehension Team who seized the stolen items valued at thousands of dollars while recently executing a search warrant at a residence in Bossier Parish.

Arrested in those cases were Jon Michael Strickland, 31, who faces multiple burglary and possession of stolen things charges; Lindsay Klark Wallace, 30, with possession of stole things and meth, as well as a fugitive warrant; and Brandy Nicole Benoit, 39, charged with possession of stolen things and meth.