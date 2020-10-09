Phase 3 extended in Louisiana until November 6

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that he will extend the phase 3 order, including a continued statewide mask mandate, in Louisiana until Nov. 6.

“Today, I’m announcing that Louisiana will stay in Phase 3 until at least November 6, as we continue to implement the mitigation measures developed for the state by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and supported by health experts that are having a positive impact on our battle against this public health emergency,” Gov. Edwards said. “All of the data shows improvement in Louisiana’s COVID situation because of the strong mitigation measures we have in place and because of the hard work of the people of Louisiana. These measures, which are supported by science, are allowing us to keep our case count and hospitalizations down, even as most of Louisiana’s businesses have expanded their operations and more people are moving about.

“We know that as schools return to in person learning, restaurants and bars open even more widely and more events begin, there is more risk to spreading COVID. I also remain incredibly concerned about how Hurricane Delta will impact our ability to operate community testing and also displace people in ways that may lead to spread,” he added.

The following guidance was issued last month regarding phase 3 restrictions:

Bars can reopen in phase 3, but only if the parish they are located in opt in to reopen with the state, and that parish has to have a 5% positivity rate or lower for at least two weeks.

Bars will be restricted to 25% capacity with no more than 50 people inside.

Patrons of bars can only be served by tableside service. No one under the age of 21 is allowed inside a bar.

Last call will be at 11 p.m. and the bars must be closed by 11 p.m., per the governor’s order.

Live music is still not allowed indoors and weddings, gatherings and birthday parties are capped at 250 people.

All other businesses can reopen at a 75% capacity.

On Monday, Gov. Edwards announced that alcohol could be sold at sporting events in parishes that qualified and had opted in to re-open bars for on-site alcohol consumption.