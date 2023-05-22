Phone Scam Alert

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone

scams circulating in the parish.



Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. Joey Bowen with the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office who called from phone number (318) 663-6251. When answered, the caller tells the recipient about

papers that were signed and received by someone in their home and that they need to call the number

back about payment. The caller claims his supervisor is Lt. Buck Wilkins.



Detectives say one way for residents not to fall victim to this scam is to know that it is not BSO policy to

contact someone by phone demanding payment for a fine or soliciting money.



If you feel you have fallen victim to this scam, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418 or

(318) 965-2203.