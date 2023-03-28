Phone Scam Alert

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams circulating in the parish.



Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as “Emanuel Montgomery” or “Sgt. Michael

Booker” with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, who called from phone number (318) 501-7685. When

answered, the caller tells the recipient that they have a criminal warrant for missing a court date and

must pay a fine.



Detectives say one way for residents not to fall victim to this scam is to know that it is not BSO policy to contact someone by phone demanding payment for a fine or soliciting money.



If you feel you have fallen victim to this scam, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.