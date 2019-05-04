Photo gallery: Benton vs. West Ouachita, Game 1

254

Images from Game 1 of Benton’s Class 4A quarterfinal series against West Ouachita on Friday at Benton.

  • Jeff Thomas/Press-Tribune
  • Jeff Thomas/Press-Tribune
  • Jeff Thomas/Press-Tribune
  • Jeff Thomas/Press-Tribune
  • Jeff Thomas/Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune