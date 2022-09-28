Photo gallery: Bossier Parish Week 5 game capsules

Thursday’s game

Northwood vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Northwood 2-2, 0-1 District 1-4A; Bossier 0-4, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Northwood lost to Huntington 28-20, Bossier lost to Evangel Christian 33-14

LAST YEAR: Did not play

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Falcons have wins over Wossman 35-0 and Airline 35-28 … Mason Welch has completed 47 of 81 passes for 766 yards and two TDs with three interceptions … Quintavion White has rushed for 532 yards on 73 carries and scored nine TDs … Marc Denison has 15 catches for 361 yards.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats were within six of Evangel in the third quarter last week … Ja’karvis Guice caught an 85-yard TD pass … DL Christian “CJ” Johnson had seven tackles, including one sack.

Friday’s games

Captain Shreve vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Captain Shreve 3-1, 0-1 District 1-5A; Parkway 4-0, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve lost to Byrd 25-20, Parkway defeated Haughton 17-14

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 46-21 in the regular season; Parkway won 30-23 in the second round of the playoffs

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators almost rallied from 17-0 halftime deficit last week … Kenyon Terrell has completed 42 of 84 passes for 586 yards and four TDs: he’s also rushed for 264 yards and four TDs … Jayden Edwards is averaging 151.3 yards rushing per game … Three Gators have 163 yards or more receiving.

PARKWAY NOTES: Senior QB Ashton Martin transferred from Captain Shreve last school year … Panthers attempted only seven passes last week … RB Jaylan White and Shreve WR Marquez Stevenson are rivals on the track in the spring … LB Barrett Newman had 13.5 tackles last week and two big runs to set up game-winning field goal … Parkway’s only lead last week came on Aeron Burrell’s 50-yard field goal with 3 seconds left.

Natchitoches Central vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Natchitoches Central 2-2, 1-0 District 1-5A; Airline 1-3, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Natchitoches Central def. Southwood 27-0; Airline def. Benton 75-59

LAST YEAR: Natchitoches Central won 28-7

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs’ other victory was against Woodlawn, 18-14, in season opener; losses were to Opelousas, 27-7, and Alexandria, 54-6 … Two sophomore QBs have combined to attempt only 56 passes … Jeremiah Miles is averaging 105.5 yards rushing per game … Camron Davis has 11 catches for 133 yards.

AIRLINE NOTES: Last week’s win was Justin Scogin’s first as head coach … Vikings had 681 total yards last week … Ben Taylor passed for 412 yards and seven TDs; for the season he has passed for 1,009 yards and 14 TDs … Daxton Chavez had nine catches for 233 yards and five TDs last week … Tre Jackson and Kylin Jackson both rushed for more than 100 yards.

Byrd vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Byrd 4-0, 1-0 District 1-5A; Benton 1-3, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Byrd def. Captain Shreve 25-20, Benton lost to Airline 75-59

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 45-17

BYRD NOTES: Yellow Jackets have won nine regular-season games in a row … Byrd playing at Tiger Stadium for first time in school history … Byrd’s veer option averaging 291.2 yards rushing per game … QB Lake Lambert has rushed for 377 yards and passed for 354 … Jackson Dufrene has 10 catches for 200 yards and three TDs, including a big one near the end of the first half against Shreve.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers are averaging 45 points per game and allowing 46.85 … Greg Manning rushed for 255 yards on 41 carries last week; he had four rushing touchdowns and one receiving … Pearce Russell has caught 24 passes for 412 yards and three TDs … QB Gray Walters has accounted for 729 total yards despite missing most of the Week 2 game because of an injury.

Southwood vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Southwood 0-4, 0-1 District 1-5A; Haughton 2-2, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Southwood lost to Natchitoches Central 27-0, Haughton lost to Parkway 17-14

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 34-0

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys opened the season with victories over Green Oaks, 14-12, and Woodlawn, 8-0, but have had to forfeit both along with a Week 3 loss to Carroll, according to scores on the LHSAA website … The win over Green Oaks ended a 17-game on-the-field losing streak.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs never trailed against Parkway until 50-yard FG with 3 seconds left … QB Colin Rains has passed for 619 yards and rushed for 162 … Tyler Rhodes, who was hampered by leg cramps in the second half last week, has rushed for 237 yards … Speedster John Ecot had two catches for 95 yards, including a 51-yard TD last week.

Haynesville vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Haynesville 3-1, 0-1 District 1-1A; Plain Dealing 0-4, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Haynesville lost to Glenbrook 56-17, Plain Dealing lost to Ringgold 38-36, OT

LAST YEAR: Haynesville won 41-0

HAYNESVILLE NOTES: Tors have wins over North Webster, 29-28, Harmony Grove, Ark., 33-26 and Junction City, Ark., 41-13 … Haynesville is one of state’s most storied programs with 17 state championships, the last in 2014.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions led 28-21 in fourth quarter last week … Aaron Reddix has rushed for 421 yards and six TDs; last week, he gained 210 yards, scored four TDs and had 5.5 tackles … Jayden Ray rushed for 64 yards and caught two passes for 22 last week … Dakavious Hogan had 10.5 tackles.