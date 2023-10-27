Photo gallery: Captain Shreve pulls away late against Benton

For three quarters Thursday night Benton stayed close to Captain Shreve, matching the Gators score for score.

But on a rainy night at Northwood’s Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium, the Gators finally pulled away for a 65-33 District 1-5A victory.

Captain Shreve (8-1, 6-0) clinched at least a share of the district championship. Benton dropped to 4-5 and 3-3.

Benton trailed 30-26 at the half.

The Tigers went into halftime with a lot of momentum after Jeffrey King completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Trey Smith with 29 seconds left.

Shreve scored on its first possession of the second half on a 58-yard pass. But with 6:43 left in the quarter, King hit Smith for a 17-yard touchdown, Smith’s fourth TD reception of the game.

The drive covered 87 yards and included a fake punt for a first down.

Will Petro’s PAT got the Tigers within 37-33.

Shreve answered with a 70-yard touchdown drive helped by a 15-yard penalty.

The Gators led 44-33 at the end of the third quarter, but the Tigers were still very much in it.

However, Benton went three-and-out on its next possession.

On third-and-10 from the Shreve 45, Gators quarterback Quortini Beaner scrambled for a first down. After a couple of runs by Jamarlon Otis and a major penalty against Benton, Beaner went 17 yards for the touchdown, giving the Gators a 51-33 lead with 9:12 left in the game.

The Tigers had trouble slowing down Beaner and Otis, who had a 60-yard TD run in the first half, all night.

Captain Shreve had 13 possessions in the game and scored on 10 of them — nine touchdowns and one field goal.

One ended when Gators lost a fumble at the Shreve 15 in the first half and the Tigers cashed in with the touchdown. On the other two, Shreve ran out the clock on the first half and game.

Benton led only once.

Senior running back Greg Manning, who became the school’s all-time leading rusher, broke loose for a 65-yard run on the game’s first play from scrimmage. King then completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Smith and Benton led 6-0.

Shreve quickly tied the game, going 45 yards on a drive helped by a roughing the kicker penalty on a 47-yard field goal that was good.

John Hoyt Chance’s PAT gave the Gators a lead they would never relinquish.

Benton’s second touchdown was a 47-yard pass from King to Smith in the second quarter.

The Tigers got within 23-20 on a 5-yard King run following the fumble recovery.

After Otis scored on his 60-yard run, King hit Smith with the 42-yard touchdown pass.

Benton closes the regular season at home against Parkway next Friday. The Panthers (7-1, 4-1) host Airline Friday night.

According the GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 29 in the non-select Division I power rankings. Of course, that could change after Friday’s results.

The top 28 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.