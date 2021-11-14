Photo gallery: College signing ceremonies

Images from college signing ceremonies last week at Airline, Benton and Haughton. The athletes featured are Jacqueline Deville (Airline, volleyball, Centenary College), Jina Baffuto (Airline, softball, Louisiana Tech), Paris Endris (Airline, softball, Louisiana Tech), Carson Carey (Airline, baseball, Northwestern State), Riley Grace Stanford (Benton, basketball, Southern Arkansas), Brooklynn Bockhaus (Haughton, softball, South Alabama) and Roman Tolbert (Haughton, baseball, Northwestern Stare).

























































































































