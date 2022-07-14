Former North Webster and LSU great Devin White, a linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors to provide a $1,500 donation to 10 youth athletes. The recipients are coached by officers in the Shreveport Police Department in local Pop Warner Leagues. Each athlete received a $150 gift card to shop the store for new gear and equipment alongside White and the officers.
Photo gallery: Devin White gives back
