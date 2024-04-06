Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Benton baseball

3
Images from Saturday’s District 1-5A game between the Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers at Haughton. Benton won 8-0. The teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday at 6 at Benton. Photos by Robert Summerlin ([email protected]).
Images from Saturday’s District 1-5A game between the Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers at Haughton. Benton won 8-0. The teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday at 6 at Benton. Photos by Robert Summerlin ([email protected]).
Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.