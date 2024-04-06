Sunday, April 7, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Benton baseball

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

Images from Saturday’s District 1-5A game between the Haughton Bucs and Benton Tigers at Haughton. Benton won 8-0. The teams are scheduled to meet again Tuesday at 6 at Benton. Photos by Robert Summerlin ([email protected]).

You may also like

High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Airline win

High school softball: Airline gets win in tournament

High school track and field: Parish athletes fare well in West Monroe, Huntington...

High school baseball: Parkway, Airline get non-district victories

High school softball: Haughton, Plain Dealing post victories

Radiance Technologies Junior Tennis Classic set for this weekend

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Airline win
High school softball: Airline gets win in tournament
High school track and field: Parish athletes fare well in West Monroe, Huntington meets

Featured

Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Benton baseball
High school baseball: Parkway, Benton, Airline win
High school softball: Airline gets win in tournament
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign