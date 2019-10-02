Photo Galleries Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Benton JV and freshman games October 2, 2019 180 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Images from Monday’s Haughton-Benton junior varsity and freshman games at Tiger Stadium. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune Advertisement