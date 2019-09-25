Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Byrd JV

131

Images from Monday’s Haughton-Byrd junior varsity game at Byrd.

  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune