Photo gallery: Haughton vs. Ouachita Parish

Images from Friday’s Class 5A first-round game between Haughton and Ouachita Parish at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo

Robert Summerlin photo