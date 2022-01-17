Photo Gallery: Keep Bossier Beautiful Arbor Day Tree Planting

On Saturday morning January 15, Keep Bossier Beautiful planted 50 trees along Swan Lake Road in Bossier City. The tree planting event is an annual event for Keep Bossier Beautiful done in recognition of Arbor Day. Several local organizations and a large group of individuals volunteered to help with this project.



Keep Bossier Beautiful board member Gary Knippers of Knippers Design and Landscape directed the planting of 50 bald cypress trees on the Swan Lake Road Spur beginning at Highway 80 going north to Shed Road. These 50 trees were added to the 35 planted last year by Keep Bossier Beautiful along the same stretch of roadway. Keep Bossier Beautiful hopes that in few short years, the trees will provide a beautiful canopy along the Swan Lake Road Spur.



Keep Bossier Beautiful partnered with Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and the City of Bossier City for this community enhancement project.



Volunteer Teams were:



Barksdale Federal Credit Union



Scouts Troop 203, South Bossier



Cub Scouts Pack 150, Webelos



GANG Green (BPCC)



Republican Women of Bossier



Bossier High National Honor Society



Sponsors:



Scott and Jane Smith – Platinum Shovel Sponsors



Barksdale Federal Credit Union and AEP Swepco – Gold Shovel Sponsors



Bart and Donna DeMoss – Bronze Shovel Sponsor



Bossier Press Tribune – Publicity Sponsor



Photos by: Randy Brown, Bossier Press-Tribune





































































































