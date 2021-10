Photos by: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Cypress Baptist Church held its annual Fall Festival on Wednesday, October 27th from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.













Fall Fest at First Bossier took place on Sunday, October 24th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

















Halloween Carnival festivities at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church took place on Sunday, October 24th from 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.