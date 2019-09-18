Photo Galleries Photo gallery: LSU vs. Northwestern State September 18, 2019 97 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Images from Saturday’s LSU-Northwestern State game in Tiger Stadium. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-TribuneRobert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune