Photo gallery: Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament (championship rounds)

203

Images from Saturday’s Northwest Louisiana Regional Wrestling Tournament at Parkway.

  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin, Special to The Press-Tribune