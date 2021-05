Photo gallery: Winter and spring sports signing ceremonies

Images from winter and spring sports signing ceremonies. (Alex White, Airline, lacrosse East Texas Baptist; Ethan Evans, Airline, baseball, East Texas Baptist; Coleman Beeson, Bossier, baseball, BPCC; Cinco Bryant, Bossier, basketball, Barton County Community College; Cameron Duke, Providence Classical Academy, baseball, BPCC; Raelin Chaffin, Airline, softball, LSU; Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, track/cross country, Howard University; Ian Ebarb, Haughton, soccer, East Texas Baptist; Madison Langley, Parkway, track/cross country, Southern Arkansas; Jyrrel McClendon, Benton, basketball, Southern Shreveport; Madeline Milton, Haughton, soccer, Centenary College; Peyton Pipes, Parkway, soccer, ULM; Bryce Roberts, Parkway, basketball, LSU Eunice; Taralyn Sweeney, Haughton, basketball, LSUS; Makhi Tanner, Bossier, track and field, BPCC; Ryan Ward, Benton, basketball, BPCC).

Photo credits: Alex White and Ethan Evans, Toby Todd; Cameron Duke, Dave McQueen; Raelin Chaffin, Randy Brown/Press-Tribune; Jyrrel McClendon, Todd Martinez; Madeline Milton, John Stafford; Peyton Pipes, Hunter Pipes; Bryce Roberts, Mike Guess.

Note: Unfortunately, we were unable to make every signing ceremony. Photos may be submitted for addition to this gallery at rhedges@bossierpress.com. They will be added as soon as possible after being received. Thank you.