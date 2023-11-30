Photographers! Get It Growing calendar entries are being sought

If you feel your photography skills are ready to be showcased, then you are encouraged to submit your best work in the call for entries for the 2025 edition of the LSU AgCenter Get It Growing calendar.

Elma Sue McCallum, the project coordinator, said LSU AgCenter faculty will select about 40 photos for the calendar. The deadline for entries is March 31, 2024.

“The Get It Growing calendar is a popular source for gardening tips and beautiful photos of flowers, plants and gardens,” McCallum said. “The calendar has become a popular holiday gift and a yearly resource for gardeners.”

McCallum is soliciting professional and amateur photographers from Louisiana to submit their work and earn recognition if their photos are selected for the calendar.

“We encourage photographers to submit up to 25 of their best full-color photos of lawns, gardens, flowers, trees and vegetables,” McCallum said.

Twelve photos will be featured as full-page images for each month’s page in the calendar, and one will be used on the cover, she said. The rest will be used throughout the calendar.

Photographers chosen for the featured monthly pages will receive five copies of the published calendar, and their names will be included with their photos, McCallum said.

Other contributors also will be listed with their photos and will receive two copies of the published calendar.

Entries must be high-resolution digital images and submitted online at http://www.LSUAgCenter.com/GetItGrowingCalendar.

Images must be the original work of the submitting photographer. Each person is asked to limit their entries to 25 or fewer of their best photos.

Submission guidelines can be found at www.LSUAgCenter.com/GetItGrowingCalendar.

The 2024 edition of the calendar, a showcase of photos, monthly gardening tips, how-to information and other items based on Louisiana’s climate zones, is on sale now online at www.LSUAgCenter.com/OnlineStore.