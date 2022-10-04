Photography Conference to be held in Bossier City, Oct. 14-15

The Society for Photographic Education – South Central Chapter will gather in Shreveport/Bossier City on Oct. 14-15 for their annual conference.

Artists, educators, and students will present on a variety of topics, including artist activism, harnessing the power of the creative mind, and game-based learning. Programming will also include portfolio reviews, an off-camera flash workshop, and receptions for two exhibitions of artwork.

The conference keynote speaker is Andrea Morales, a Memphis-based documentary photographer, journalist and educator. Morales’s personal work represents issues of displacement, disruption and magic. After growing up in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Morales earned a B.S. in journalism at the University of Florida, an M.A. in visual communication at Ohio University and an M.F.A. in documentary expression at the University of Mississippi. She has worked as a photojournalist in newsrooms small and large, such as The Concord Monitor, The Lima News and The New York Times. She also worked at the University of Mississippi with students in the Center for the Study of Southern Culture. Currently, she serves as the visuals editor at MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, a nonprofit newsroom in Memphis reporting from the intersection of power, poverty and public policy. Morales’s lecture will be Saturday, Oct. 15 at 3:15 p.m. in the theatre at Bossier Parish Community College. Her talk is free and open to the public.

A public reception for the Juried Student Exhibition will be on Friday, Oct. 14 from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Donna Service Gallery at Bossier Parish Community College. Members of the community are invited to view the artwork, enjoy refreshments and hear music played by BPCC students. The student exhibit features work by current students from throughout the South Central region, which includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Juror Stefan Nodarse, curator of collections and exhibitions at the Masur Museum of Art selected 28 pieces from 76 that were submitted.

Attendees at Music Prize in Shreveport will have the opportunity to view the SPE-SC Members’ exhibit, installed at the Music Garage, 211 Market St.

A presentation recognizing SPE – South Central’s 2022 Honored Educator, Robin Germany, Professor of Art at Texas Tech University is also open to the public on Friday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. in the theatre at Bossier Parish Community College. Germany earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy at Tulane University and her Master of Fine Arts from the University of North Texas. In her photographs and photo-collages Germany asks challenging questions about the interdependence of natural and human worlds. Her works assert the inevitability that while the two are hopelessly interwoven, both are blind to this circumstance.

For more information about the conference or to register and attend, visit https://www.spenational.org/chapters/southcentral/conferences.