Photos: 17 graduate sheriff’s training academy

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington hosted the graduation ceremony Friday morning for 17 recruits from Class 020 of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing.

The recruits from four different agencies officially became certified P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards and Training) law enforcement officers and will report to their respective agencies for follow-on training and assignments.

The guest speaker was Louisiana State Senator Ryan Gatti, District 36, and he thanked the new law enforcement officers and told them they are what makes Louisiana great.

The academy is hosted by Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Recruits learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force and much more.

Class President was Jay Turner of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and he presented a plaque on behalf of the class to Sheriff Whittington and the academy instructors.

Maj. Bruce Teutsch, Academy Director, spoke of the outstanding team of instructors serving at the academy, which includes Capt. Al Langley, Lt. Sarah Rhodes, Lt. Mickey Rellin, Sgt. Clint Robins, Sgt. Robert Teague, Sgt. Jeremy Haas, Sgt. Joey Bowen, and Dep. Kenny Viola, and Mrs. Mabria Grosjean.

Four awards were presented to the recruits. Deputy Eric Downey of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office received the Firearms Proficiency Award, and Deputy John Mark Carroll of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office won the Academic Award. Deputy Daniel Giddings of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office received the Physical Fitness Award, and Officer Matthew Welch of the Bossier City Police Department received the Honor Graduate award.

The graduating class of BPSTA Class 020 is:

Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office (presented by Chief Deputy Randy Price)

Weston Salter

Bossier City Police Department (presented by Captain Richard Nunnery)

Edway Gallier

Matthew Welch

Keandra West

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office (presented by Sheriff Julian Whittington)

John Carroll

Eric Downey

Daniel Giddings

Cole Laird

Ashley Morgan

Randall Moseley

Luis Moya

Maradyth Richey

Christopher Shavers

Cody Smith

Richard Smith

Jay Turner

LSU Shreveport Police Department (presented by Chief Donald Wray)

Andrew Young

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, formerly known as the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2009. Over the past 10 years, nearly 400 recruits have been trained to become POST-certified law enforcement officers. The next academy will begin on Aug. 2 for Class 021.

You can see photos below (all photos courtesy of Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Sheriff’s Office):