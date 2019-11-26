Photos: Bossier Sheriff’s Police Academy sees 18 graduates

It was 16 weeks in the making, but now these recruits in the Bossier Sheriff’s Training Academy can officially call themselves certified P.O.S.T. (Peace Officer Standards and Training) law enforcement officers.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington hosted the graduation ceremony Friday morning for 18 recruits from Class 021 during a ceremony held at the academy headquarters in Plain Dealing. The graduates hail from eight different agencies, and they will report to their respective agencies for follow-on training and assignments.

The guest speaker was Bossier Parish District Judge Mike Nerren, and he encouraged the new law enforcement officers to always remember where they came from and think about where you are going to be as you write your story.

The academy is hosted by Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Recruits learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force and much more.

Asst. Chief Bruce Teutsch, Academy Director, spoke of the outstanding team of instructors serving at the academy, which includes Capt. Sarah Rhodes, Capt. Al Langley, Lt. Mickey Rellin, Sgt. Clint Robins, Sgt. Robert Teague, Sgt. Jeremy Haas, Sgt. Joey Bowen, and Dep. Kenny Viola, and Mrs. Mabria Grosjean.

Four awards were presented to the recruits. Firearms Proficiency Award went to Deputy Melissa Peters of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Academic Award was presented to Officer Jason Warren of the Bossier City Police Department. Physical Fitness Award went to Deputy Steve Griego of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and the Honor Graduate Award was presented to Deputy Steve Griego of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

The graduating class of BPSTA Class 021 is:

Bossier City Police Department

Deaveon Benjamin

Tyler Moses

Jason Warren

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brandan Boyle

Hunter Burrows

Connor Kelley

Steven Griego

Grayson Magee

Melissa Peters

Ryan Stearns

Bruce Stewart

Sarah Welsh

Haughton Police Department

Cody Lilly

Haynesville Police Department

Tristin Waldron

Jonesboro Police Department

Anthony Little

LSU Health Sciences Center University Police Department

Kristian Scaglio

Northwestern State University Police Department

Kathryn Charest

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office

LaDarrius Joseph

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, formerly known as the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2009. Over the past 10 years, about 400 recruits have been trained to become POST-certified law enforcement officers. The next academy will begin on Jan. 31, 2020, for Class 022.

You can see a gallery below (all photos by Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Sheriff’s Office):