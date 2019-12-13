Photos: Christmas in CandyVille takes over the CenturyLink Center

Christmas in CandyVille is taking over CenturyLink Center this weekend with this season’s sweetest holiday event.

CenturyLink Center will be transformed into a landscape of interactive, holiday, confectionery bliss with activities, crafts, food, fun, and photos with Mrs. Claus. This 3-day event will have participants become real-life game pieces while visiting the enchanted lands of: Gummy Gallery, Cake Pop Shop, Camp Candy Corn, Gingerbread Gymnasium, Jawbreaker Junction, Pop Rock & Roll Theatre, Mentos Mines, and Peppermint Palace. 

(All photos by Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune)