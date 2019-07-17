Pierre Bossier Mall lender files foreclosure lawsuit after lack of payments

The future of Pierre Bossier Mall is uncertain following a foreclosure filing by the mall’s mortgagor o due to more than $3 million in outstanding loan payments.

U.S. Bank Association, trustee for UBS-Barclay’s Commercial Trust, claims that the mall’s owner, Rouse Properties, LP, defaulted on its mortgage payments.

A lawsuit filed in Bossier Parish Courts this week says Rouse Properties only reduced the $3.8 million mortgage by $500,000 in almost six years.

Payments on the mall were set up in September 2013 with the original note of $3.81 million and the plaintiff claims the borrower is late in payments, still owing $3,354,739.

Notice of default of payments was reportedly given on April 16 and June 7.

The lawsuit asks for the mall to be seized and sold for cash by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pierre Bossier Mall is a single-level mall with over 600,000 total square feet of retail space. It’s anchored by Dillard’s and JC Penney. It lost fellow anchors Sears last year as part of a nation-wide chain closure.