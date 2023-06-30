PJ’s Coffee Announces Seventh Annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway

In the tradition of supporting its local communities, PJ’s Coffee will award a military veteran a free franchise license to join its brand.

Known for its small-batch roasted coffee, beignets and southern hospitality, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse strives to brew small business opportunities for veterans seeking to join the $100 billion coffee industry. The giveaway will launch on Tuesday, July 4, as a homage to Independence Day.

“It is an honor and a privilege for us to continue this initiative for the seventh consecutive year to those who have served our country,” said PJ’s Coffee VP of Franchise Development Ryan Stansbury. “We look forward to this initiative every year to show our appreciation and gratitude for those who have sacrificed so much to serve our country. We are constantly amazed by our current veteran franchisees and recipients of this giveaway for their passion, dedication, and success — we are excited to welcome this year’s winner to the PJ’s family.”

The Veteran Franchise License Giveaway began in 2017 to support veterans with entrepreneurial ambitions. As a proud member of the International Franchise Association’s VetFran program, PJ’s recognizes that former military members make some of the best and most successful franchisees. Last year, PJ’s awarded a license to veteran franchisee Kyle McElhaney and his wife, Jennifer, in Memphis, Tennessee. Previous winner Bobby Mounts and his wife Kristy from Ruston, Louisiana, have become award-winning top performers in the system and are in the process of developing their second location.

The last day to enter the giveaway will be Monday, Sept. 4, with the winner announced on Saturday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day. To learn more about PJ’s Coffee and franchise opportunities for veterans, visit www.pjsfranchise.com/why-us/veterans.