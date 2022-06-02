PJ’s Coffee Brings a Staple of New Orleans Fare to Its Local Communities for National Donut Day

PJ’s Coffee doesn’t care for National Donut Day. It’s all about the beignets in the Big Easy!

To celebrate the holiday on June 3, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse is inviting guests to come enjoy a timeless taste of the South with its delicious beignets – perfectly deep-fried pastries sweetened with a dust of powdered sugar. These hot and billowy beignets will transport guests to the world-famous French Quarter and pair perfectly with PJ’s Café Au Lait.

“In New Orleans, we always have to do things a little different and a little better,” said Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Monson. “As the only coffee franchise that offers the iconic New Orleans-style beignet, we’re excited to bring the NOLA experience to communities everywhere. We invite everyone to come in on June 3 and enjoy!”

PJ’s Coffee’s famous beignets are available at participating locations and will be available systemwide by the end of 2023. To find a PJ’s Coffee near you, visit locations.pjscoffee.com.

