PJ’s Coffee Crowns New Limited-Time Mardi Gras Flavors

PJ’s Coffee is rolling out its own trio of flavors fit for a king in celebration of the carnival season.

From Jan. 6 to Feb. 28, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse is offering limited-time drinks during its favorite time of the year — Mardi Gras. Guests can indulge in these three drinks inspired by the flavors of the Carnival Season.

King Cake Latte — PJ’s classic latte sweetened with flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, garnished with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar.

King Cake Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam — King Cake cold brew sweetened with vanilla and cinnamon syrups, topped with sweet cold foam and a dash of cinnamon.

King Cake Velvet Ice — PJ’s famous Velvet Ice and King Cake cold brew, sweetened with vanilla and cinnamon syrups, garnished with whipped cream and purple sanding sugar.

In addition to its limited-time drinks, guests can celebrate the start of the carnival season with $2 off a large King Cake Latte when they use promo code “KING” in the PJ’s Coffee mobile app from Jan. 6-9.

