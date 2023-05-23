PJ’s Coffee to Honor Those Who Served on Memorial Day

PJ’s Coffee is proud to honor U.S. military heroes this Memorial Day with a single table reserved for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

With a long history of supporting U.S. military service members, all 169 PJ’s Coffee locations will reserve a table to honor fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members. Each table will feature an item that signifies the importance of their sacrifice, including:

An empty chair, representing the Americans who were or are missing from each of the armed services – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

A white cloth, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve.

A single red rose, recalling the lives of these Americans and their loved ones who keep the faith, while seeking answers.

A yellow ribbon, which symbolizes our continuing uncertainty, the hope for their return and our determination to account for them.

A slice of lemon, reminding us of their bitter fate, captured or missing in a foreign land.

A pinch of salt, symbolizing the tears of our missing heroes and their families.

A lighted candle, reflecting our hope for their return.

An inverted piece of glass, symbolizing their inability to share a toast.

“PJ’s Coffee is committed to the support of U.S. veterans and active military service members in any way we can,” said President of PJ’s Coffee and U.S. Army veteran Peter Boylan. “Our hearts and prayers are with each family who remembers a lost loved one on Memorial Day. We hope these reserved tables remind our guests of the importance of this national holiday.”

Boylan is one of several U.S. veterans, active military family members and franchisees who call PJ’s Coffee their work family. As a longtime member of the International Franchise Association VetFran, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse takes pride in its military roots, annually awarding a franchise to a U.S. veteran and offering all qualified veterans 20% off their franchise fee.

PJ’s will also once again host its annual Veteran Franchise Giveaway this summer. All U.S. military veterans are eligible to enter with one lucky winner receiving a free franchise license, valued at $35,000.

To learn more about PJ’s Coffee’s veteran initiatives, visit pjsfranchise.com/why-us/veterans.