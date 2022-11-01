PJ’s Coffee Welcomes Winter with Wonderful Flavorful Offerings

PJ’s Coffee is ringing in the holiday season with joy and cheer as they announce new drinks for the special time of year.

Now through Dec. 31, guests can head to their closest New Orleans-born coffee shop and indulge in the flavors of winter with these limited-time selections:

Peppermint Bark Velvet Ice – A delicious pairing of sweet peppermint and rich white chocolate, blended with Espresso Dolce and garnished with whipped cream, a drizzle of chocolate syrup and crushed peppermint pieces.

Peppermint Bark Latte – PJ’s classic latte sweetened with Ghirardelli white chocolate and peppermint syrup, garnished with whipped cream, a chocolate syrup drizzle and crushed peppermint pieces.

Butter Rum Latte – Rich butter rum flavors combined with espresso, white chocolate sauce, steamed milk and topped with a caramel drizzle.

Cookie Dough Oat Milk Latte – Fragrant swirls of perfectly golden, homemade cookies & espresso. Delectable notes of buttery vanilla & spiced brown sugar, paired with creamy frothed oat milk for what is sure to be a holiday favorite.

“Winter is the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re excited to get into the holiday spirit with our guests,” said PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “At PJ’s, we always want to innovate our menu with festive flavors and can’t wait for our fans to come and get merry with our holiday specials.”

Perfectly paired with PJ’s fresh pastries – including its famous house-made, New Orleans-style beignets available in select locations – these new offerings are sure to warm hearts and souls alike with a taste that embodies the arrival of winter. To find a PJ’s Coffee location near you, visit pjscoffee.com.

