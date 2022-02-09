Plain dealing council holds meeting to discuss bridge repair

Money to help replace or repair a pair of bridges in the town of Plain Dealing could be available through a state of Louisiana program, Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford told members of the town’s council this week.



Ford said money for the town bridges might be provided through the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Off System Bridge Program. Funding for such repairs might also be available through the federal infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress.



“We (the parish) have taken advantage of the Off System Bridge Program every chance we get,” Ford said. “This might be an avenue for Plain Dealing to explore, and we’re willing to help you apply for the funds any way we can.”



Under the DOTD program, the state pays 80 percent of a project and the remaining 20 percent is picked up by local government. But, if the government agency qualifies under the federal infrastructure legislation, “…that’s 100 percent money. You wouldn’t have to come up with any money from your budget,” Ford said.



Ford asked the council to draft a letter to the parish police jury requesting the bridges be placed in the state Off System Bridge Program, “…and we’ll forward the request to DOTD.”