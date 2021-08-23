Plain Dealing Homicide of 19-Year-Old Bossier Man Remains Unsolved

Who Killed “Poo-Man?” That question still has not been answered! Today marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Roderick “Poo-Man” Coleman, and Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is urging anyone who has information about the murder of this Bossier City teenager in Plain Dealing to speak up.



Coleman 19, was shot killed in the early morning on Aug. 23, 2020, at a residence in the 400 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing. “There were around 100 people at that house the night when he was killed,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“Someone knows something…and we need them to let us know.”



Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives still are aggressively investigating this homicide. Carisa Coleman, Roderick’s mother is pleading with anyone who knows what happened to contact detectives.



If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case please call CrimeStoppers. Your information could help solve this murder and give a mother and family some answers to her son’s death.



Here are ways you can contact Bossier CrimeStoppers:

• Call (318) 424-4100

• Submit an online tip at http://www.bossiercrimestoppers.org/

• Submit mobile app tip at P3 Tips (www.p3tips.com)



Remember, Bossier CrimeStoppers has previously paid up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.