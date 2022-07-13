Plain dealing library branch events

A pair of events Tuesday at the Plain Dealing branch of Bossier Parish Libraries

drew patrons of all ages to the facility for entertainment and crafts, according to

Branch Manager Tanika Johnson.



Traveling magician The Amazing Geebo, a California performer, entertained

nearly 40 patrons with his special talents that incorporate humor and heart-to-heart

anecdotes into his presentation.



The Amazing Geebo’s appearance was part of the Summer Reading program for

Bossier Parish Libraries, “Summer Experience 2022 Ocean of Possibilities.”



Earlier Tuesday, the Plain Dealing branch conducted a “Making a Clothespin

Wreath” for adults. Additional supplies were available for patrons to help create

their wreaths.



Additional craft programs for adults are offered at the Plain Dealing branch free of

charge. To participate, persons must register online at the Bossier Parish Library

website, https://www.facebook.com/bossierlibrary or call the branch at 318-326-

4233 to register.



To learn more about programs at the Plain Dealing branch of Bossier Parish

Libraries, and at other branch locations, visit the library website above.