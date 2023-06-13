Plain Dealing Lions Roaring in Appreciation for Willis-Knighton Grant

Summertime is fun time for Bossier Parish students, but the end of school was a real blast for

Plain Dealing High School students, thanks to the Willis-Knighton Sports Medicine Program.



A $5,000 grant to bolster the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS)

program led to nearly 100 kindergarten through 12th grade students being rewarded with a day

of fun for their good behavior and academic achievements over the 2022-23 school year.



It felt like all fun and games for the elementary students, who enjoyed a field trip to Sci-Port

Discovery Center and learned hands-on about science. Most had never been there before, nor

experienced the sights, sounds or size of an IMAX movie. Middle schoolers exercised their

muscles and took a much-needed brain break after testing at the park; and high school students

faced off in friendly competition at a local bowling alley, then were treated to lunch. Every

student also received a T-shirt in recognition of their achievements.



“During the school year, we push hard on the academic areas, but social skills are also vital for

success in the community,” said PDHS Instructional Coach Rachel Gifford, who applied for the

grant. “Giving students time to interact in a fun environment was a great added bonus for all of

our students and these trips would not have been possible without the generous support of the

Willis-Knighton Sports Medicine Program.”



It is a gift that will keep on giving, too. Additional funds from the grant will carry over to the 2023-

24 school year, promising Plain Dealing students more fun rewards for positive behavior.



“We are looking forward next year to another dynamic experience with an even higher number

of students able to participate,” Gifford added.



Now, that is something the PDHS Lions can ROAR about!