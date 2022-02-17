Plain Dealing Man Arrested for Sexual Abuse of a Juvenile

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 41-year-old man for the sexual assault of a

juvenile.



Danny Lee Sam, 41, of the 100 block of Aiken Hill Road in Plain Dealing, was arrested

yesterday after a warrant was obtained and executed on several charges, including sexual abuse

of a juvenile.



Detectives say Lee communicated with the victim via direct messages on a social media

app. The text messages revealed that Lee arranged to meet with the victim for two days.

Detectives say he picked up the victim, brought the victim to his home, provided Marijuana for

them to smoke, and there he sexually abused the juvenile victim.



Lee was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with one count of Felony Carnal Knowledge of

a Juvenile, one count of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor, one count of Distribution of

Schedule 1 Narcotics, Marijuana, and one count of the Contributing to the Delinquency of a

Juvenile. Lee was transported and booked into the Bossier Max-Security Facility. No bond has

been set on his arrest. The matter is still under investigation.



Sheriff Whittington is urging parents to monitor their children’s phone usage and social

media accounts. Predators reach out to minors through social networks, gaming platforms, or

apps. There they pose as a peer, use fake photos, or create fake profiles to lure minors into a

relationship with them.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child

sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and the aid of the latest

technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes

against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.