Plain Dealing Mill

Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford and police jury member John Ed Jorden,

Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Gay and members of the town council met this

week to discuss economic opportunities related to a planned Teal Jones Group

lumber mill scheduled to be located on LA Hwy. 3 just south of the north Bossier

Parish town.



Land is currently being cleared on roughly 235 acres for the plant. Construction

cost of the new mill is estimated at just over $110 million.



Teal Jones Group officials have estimated the new sawmill will support 125 new

direct jobs plus at least 369 industry-related jobs. Up to 120 construction jobs

could also be produced. Annual salaries for workers at the new plant should

average around $47,000 plus benefits, officials said.



“This is an excellent opportunity for jobs and local business growth,” Ford said.

“The Bossier Parish Police Jury wants to help you in any way we can. This is

something very good for Plain Dealing, Bossier Parish and the surrounding area.”



Ford and the Plain Dealing officials discussed a number of issues including

supplying water and sewer services to the plant location, which is located

approximately two miles south of the town limits.