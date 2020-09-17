Plan to bring high speed internet service to rural area of Bossier Parish to be reviewed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



A plan to bring high speed internet service to one rural area of Bossier Parish will go under review by a Bossier Parish Police Jury committee after the public body heard a proposal during Wednesday’s meeting. Police Jury President Jimmy Cochran asked members of the jury’s new Internet Study Committee to discuss the plan which would begin with the installation of a suggested 150- pole located on property just off Linton Cutoff Rd. in Cypress Creek Ranch subdivision.



Officials from US Wifi, a Monroe-based company, told the jury Wednesday that potential customers within three to four miles of the tower would be able to connect to the high speed service.



If the police jury approves the initial plan and location of the Internet pole, company officials said the service could be available to other rural areas in Bossier Parish.



Also at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:



* Approved plat of the proposed development of Fairburn Subdivision, Unit No. 4A, a resubdivision of Lots 1 and 2, Fairburn subdivision, Unit No. 4.



* Approved plat of the proposed development of Wemple Estates subdivision, Unit No. 2, being a resubdivision of Lots 3 and 4, Wemple Estates subdivision, Unit No. 1.



* Approved plat of the proposed development of Magnolia Ridge subdivision.



* Scheduled a public hearing on October 21 to consider adoption of an ordinance amending Chapter 110, Article II “General Parish Regulations”, of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances by adding Section 110-37 “Petition Required”, to require a petition to be signed by all (100%) lot owners in a Bossier Parish approved subdivision in order for a public hearing to be scheduled before the Bossier Parish Police Jury to subdivide a lot or place an additional living structure on a lot.



* Agreed to move to condemnation on property located at 404 Highway 162, Benton, and granted a 30-day extension on property located at 275 Adger Lake Road, Benton.



* Ratified and accepted recommendation of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit Board of Appeals on September 2 in the matter of Woodfield, Inc., Report No. 2472 issued on March 17.



* Approved application of Aylmer M. Wyche, III, for renewal of a 2021 Bossier Parish beer license at Oakland Plantation Country Club, 2220 Highway 2, Plain Dealing.



* Named Dr. Keith Christy to fill a vacancy for an alternate member on the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Adjustment.



* Named Travis Beaty to fill a vacancy on the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission Zoning Board.



* Accepted streets and drainage in McLemore Plantation subdivision, Unit No. 4, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.



* Approved a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement by and between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the Town of Haughton, to donate property for placement of a sewer treatment station.



* Approved proposal of David W. Volentine, MAI, for appraisal services for Linton Cutoff Road improvements project.



* Adopted a resolution authorizing William R. Altimus, Parish Administrator, to sign any and all documents in connection with the Linton Cutoff Road improvements project.



* Adopted ordinance to officially post certain bridge structures in Bossier Parish in connection with the Louisiana Off-System Bridge Replacement Program.



* Adopted annual Certification of Compliance with the State of Louisiana Off-System Bridge Replacement Program.



* Approved Change Order No. 3 for Project No. 2019-132, West Linton Road extension to Fairburn Avenue.



* Approved Change Order No. 1 for Project No. 2020-102, Airline Drive overlay–parish limits to Kingston Road project.



* Approved Certificate of Substantial Completion for Project No. 2020-102, Airline Drive overlay–parish limits to Kingston Road project.



* Ratified approval of proposal of Professional Service Industries, Inc., for providing construction material testing and observation services for Project No. 2019-114, Swan Lake Road bridge (South Bossier).



* Met following regular meeting as the board of review to hear protests on 2020 tax assessments as established by parish tax assessor; upheld tax assessor on all presented cases.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Parish Police Jury

Bossier Parish Assessor Bobby Edmiston and his staff present their case during Wednesday’s tax appeals hearing

Bossier Parish resident Scott Alexander and officials of US WiFi discuss high speed internet connections with members of the police jury



