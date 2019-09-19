Planning a block party in Bossier City? Time’s running out

National Night Out, an annual event that brings the community and law enforcement together in an effort to fight crime, allows residents to hold block parties, cook outs, and more.

But the deadline is Friday, Sept. 27 to register an event for the Oct. 1 celebration.

Participation forms are available for pick up in the Bossier City Police Department lobby at 620 Benton Road or at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Complex at 5850 Shed Road. Forms can also be downloaded at http://www.bossiercity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=208 .

Designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership as well as send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back, residents are encouraged to take part by holding block parties, cook outs, or other outdoor activities to help build strong bonds with their neighbors and police.

In late August, the cities of Bossier City and Shreveport joined for a news conference to announce plans for the annual nationwide crime prevention event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch.